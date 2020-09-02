Anna Sheadel, a senior in civil engineering at Oregon Institute of Technology, was selected as recipient of the APWA-Asphalt Pavement Association of Oregon Scholarship from the Oregon American Public Works Association Scholastic Foundation, a scholarship valued at $2,500.
The scholarship is awarded with the purpose of supporting students who recognize the importance of transportation infrastructure and spread the word to other civil engineering students.
A Klamath Falls native, Anna Sheadel is finishing her bachelors in civil engineering and will graduate in 2021.
“What brought this scholarship to my attention was the civil engineering faculty at Oregon Tech,” said Anna. “I have worked for the Jackson County Road Department for three summers as well as currently working for Klamath County Public Works Department. These jobs provided a lot of experience with asphalt paving which is related to the scholarship I was awarded.”
To recognize her award, Anna is invited to attend the Asphalt Pavement Association of Oregon’s Annual Meeting, and either the Fall or Spring APWA Conference, to be recognized for her achievements and to network with civil engineering and construction industry professionals.