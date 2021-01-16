While many different groups face challenges from the pandemic, at Oregon Institute of Technology among those impacted are active military and veteran students, who experience unavoidable federal delays in receiving financial support and disability aid, and struggles with housing benefits that lapse during the holiday break.
Beginning in December, Oregon Tech’s Student Involvement & Belonging department had an idea: reaching out to military-affiliated students at the university to show support and appreciation.
When Oregon Tech received an ODVA grant this fall, the intention was to create specific marketing and engagement initiatives that would benefit Oregon Tech’s military-affiliated student community.
However, due to less in-person activities, Student Involvement & Belonging knew that they wanted to do more. Leading the charge, associate director of SIB, Iona Musgnung, asked if those funds from ODVA could be used to support and engage military students over the holiday break through care packages. “I kept thinking about how our Veterans Affairs benefit using students don’t get housing benefits over breaks and that it can be a really difficult time of the year for them,” said Iona.
Oregon Tech is home to more than 270 military-affiliated students and maintains yellow ribbon program status- which offers unlimited funding for the Yellow Ribbon Program and adheres to the Section 702 Choice Act to benefit out-of-state student veterans.