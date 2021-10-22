The Oregon Tech Honors Program inducted 23 new members Saturday, Oct. 16, before an audience of their friends, family and peers.
The Honors Program, a specialized academic option for high-achieving students of all academic majors, provides an interdisciplinary education designed to prepare future leaders and professionals for successful careers and meaningful lives.
Qualified students at the Klamath Falls campus are invited to apply. Honors Program students are asked to have a 3.5 GPA or higher when they apply to the program, complete a set of application essays, and participate in an interview as needed.
Students inducted into the program: Lane Abraham, Pre-Medical Imaging Technology (Cottage Grove); Makenna Adams, Pre-Medical Imaging Technology (Hillsboro); Sadie Brackeen, Civil Engineering (Ridgefield, Wash.); Eva Brady, Pre-Medical Imaging Technology (Veneta); Theron Gray, Mechanical Engineering (Klamath Falls); Luke Hongel, Mechanical Engineering (Vancouver, Wash.) Ben Horwitt, Biology-Health Sciences (Yreka, Calif.); Doug Houser, Dual Renewable Energy Engineering and Electrical Engineering (Danville, Penn.) Kai Fontanilla, Mechanical Engineering (Olympia, Wash.); Dylan Jackson, Electrical Engineering (Aptos, Calif.); Megan Jordan, Biology-Health Sciences (Klamath Falls); Zoe Krichko, Biology-Health Sciences (Klamath Falls);Thomas Long, Biology-Health Sciences (Barstow, Calif.) Terren Maplethorpe, Biology-Health Sciences (Carlton); Brandon Moehlmann, Embedded Systems Engineering Technology (Creswell); Josh Moore, Renewable Energy Engineering (Happy Valley); Derek Munn, Renewable Energy Engineering (Columbus, Ohio); Ezra Neese, Electrical Engineering (Bonanza); Keora O’Meara, Renewable Energy Engineering (Scappoose); Neal Regruto, Psychology (Montague, Calif.); Spencer Storey, Mechanical Engineering (Bend) Raine Wilcox, Pre-Nursing (Klamath Falls) and Abigayle Wilson, Dental Hygiene (Coos Bay)