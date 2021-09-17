Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech), again ranks among the nation’s best universities in multiple categories in the newly-released U.S. News and World Report “Best Colleges” rankings. The report lists Oregon Tech at No. 2 Top Public College in the West, No. 10 Best Western Regional Colleges and No. 62 Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.
Among Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs in the nation, Oregon Tech ranks No. 62. The undergraduate engineering program rankings are based solely on peer assessment surveys. Oregon Tech is also featured as a Top Performer on Social Mobility for advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.
In other recent rankings, Oregon Tech is ranked No. 23 overall for 2021 Bachelor’s Colleges in the United States by Washington Monthly magazine, a ranking based on contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and promoting public service. Also, Oregon Tech is ranked No. 39 among Western schools in Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang For The Buck” category of how well a college helps non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices—the top ranking among Oregon universities.
The news also coincides with PayScale’s annual Return on Investment ranking, based on graduates’ return on tuition and borrowing investments and places Oregon Tech alumni as the second-highest ROI in Oregon.