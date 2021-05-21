Charles “C.J.” Riley, professor of civil engineering at Oregon Tech, received the 2021 outstanding teaching award from the Pacific Northwest Section of the American Society for Engineering Education
Riley received the award earlier in April at the virtual ASEE annual conference.
The award recognizes faculty on the basis of classroom performance, contributions to teaching scholarship and participation with ASEE.
Riley has been recognized previously for his teaching by the ASEE Mechanics Division and the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Roger Lindgren, department chair of civil engineering said that “Dr. Riley is a shining example of a teaching scholar and we are extremely proud of him ... (his) boundless energy and dedication to his students creates an exciting atmosphere of learning and exploration."
Riley has been a professor at Oregon Tech for 13 years and is a registered professional engineer in Oregon. He received a bachelor's degree from Swarthmore College, and master's and doctoral degrees from Colorado State University, Fort Collins.