Oregon Tech’s Geomatics program received a 2021 NCEES Surveying Education Award for $10,000 from the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying.
The award is a measure of a program’s success in inspiring its graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations.
The NCEES Surveying Education Award recognizes surveying/geomatics programs that best reflect NCEES’ mission to advance licensure for surveyors in order to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Universities from across the U.S. apply and only seven were awarded prizes.
For more information about the Geomatics program, please visit www.oit.edu/academics/degrees/geomatics.