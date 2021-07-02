A team of Oregon Institute of Technology students won the grand prize at Invent Oregon Collegiate Challenge for their natural tree structure with photovoltaic solar leaves and a vertical wind turbine to generate power.
The winning team, Electerro, includes Mario Segura of Klamath Falls, a senior in mechanical engineering and Honors Program student, and Hanna Wolf of Bend, a 2021 graduate with a dual degree in renewable energy and environmental sciences, and current graduate student in renewable energy engineering. This is the second time in the last three years that an Oregon Tech team finished at the top in the statewide competition.
Electerro’s prototype is built. With the $10,000 top prize, the team will complete the solar leaves and wind turbine of the initial prototype and apply for a legal design patent. The duo will also split the $1,500 People's Choice Award.
As the overall winner of the competition, Electerro also earned a slot at a national competition organized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) this fall.
The second team from Oregon Tech, BioMass Gas, also received high honors, earning fourth place. Six mechanical engineering students built a biomass power generator that turns agriculture and forestry waste into electrical energy. Students Aaron West (graduated 2021), Darby Twight (graduated 2021), Michael Levi (graduated 2021), Cade Roske (graduated 2021), Liam Bliss (senior), and Travis Gardner (senior) built a machine that converts waste into power by breaking down organic material into fundamental building blocks, producing an explosive gas.
The InventOR Collegiate Challenge inspires the next generation of inventors and entrepreneurs across Oregon, convening winners from preliminary campus competitions to compete for $25,000 in prizes. Projects showcase students' solutions to pressing community needs in Oregon's urban and rural regions — and beyond.