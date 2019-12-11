The Oregon Institute of Technology Board of Trustees will look a little different at the helm after the board appointed new leadership at its Nov. 21 meeting at the Portland campus.
Board chair since its inception in 2014, Dr. Lisa Graham passed her role onto the vice chair Jessica Gomez, according to a statement on Oregon Tech’s website. Gomez has also been on the board since its beginning.
Gomez is founder, president and Chief Executive Officer of Rogue Valley Microdevices, which she began in Medford in 2003.
“She began her technical career at Standard Microsystems as a Wafer Fabrication Operator in the mid 1990s. In 2001 she relocated to Southern California to join Integrated Micromachines Inc., a telecommunications hardware startup,” according to the university. “While there, she developed a love for entrepreneurship.”
Vincent Jones will take over the Vice Chair position after his time as a trustee since 2016 and on the Finance Committee since 2018. He is a retired Deputy City Engineer in Los Angeles and worked for the city’s Bureau of Engineering for 27 years. He began his engineering career with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
“Trustee Jones is an alumnus of Oregon Tech in Civil Engineering, and proudly played basketball for the Hustlin’ Owls under legendary coach, Danny Miles,” according to the statement.
Dana “Londen” Londen was appointed as the new student trustee and will sit on the Academic Quality and Student Success Committee. She is a senior studying Geomatics.
According to the statement, “Londen proudly served in the United States Navy as a Naval Aircrewman Acoustic Warfare Operator and holds an associates degree in pre-nursing from South Puget Sound Community College. Londen is an extremely dedicated volunteer, serving in every community in which she has lived and traveling abroad to assist others.”
Graham will remain on the board as a trustee and the appointments will take effect immediately, according to the statement.