10-11 Head Start donation

Cindy Walsh of Klamath Head Start, l-r, Louise Holst, Vickie High, and Sylvia Cox show off some of the handmade winter clothes items created by Oregon Grange members to benefit children in the Klamath Head Start program.

 Submitted photo

Members of the District 5 Oregon Grange while attending an annual session donated a supply of handmade winter clothes to Klamath Family Head Start on Friday, Oct. 2, according to a news release.

Items donated included handmade winter hats, scarves and head bands for children active in the Klamath Head Start program.

Klamath Head Start is a family development program serving low-income families and children with special needs and disabilities for children ages 3-4. The program has five locations across Klamath and Lake counties.

