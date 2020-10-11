Members of the District 5 Oregon Grange while attending an annual session donated a supply of handmade winter clothes to Klamath Family Head Start on Friday, Oct. 2, according to a news release.
Items donated included handmade winter hats, scarves and head bands for children active in the Klamath Head Start program.
Klamath Head Start is a family development program serving low-income families and children with special needs and disabilities for children ages 3-4. The program has five locations across Klamath and Lake counties.