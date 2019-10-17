Oregon vape shops won a temporary stay Thursday on the governor’s flavored vaping ban from a state appeals court.
The appeals court ruling appears to apply only to tobacco-based vaping products, sold under the oversight of the Oregon Health Authority. It apparently leaves the ban in place on marijuana vaping products regulated by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
“Petitioners assert, as a result of the rule, they, along with number other similarly situated businesses, will be forced to close within weeks,” appellate Commissioner Theresa Kidd wrote. She issued a temporary stay “pending the petitions having the opportunity to reply, and the court considering the parties’ filings and rendering a decision on the motions.”
The ruling is a setback for Oregon’s response to the national vaping crisis and a major victory for tobacco vape shops, who rely on the sale of flavored vaping products for the bulk of their business.
“We’ve saved 10 jobs in my store,” said Paul Bates, owner of Division Vapors in Portland. He was among the plaintiffs who filed court challenges to the flavored vaping ban that took effect Tuesday. He described himself as “incredibly relieved.”
On Oct.4, Gov. Kate Brown ordered a six-month ban on flavored vape products in Oregon in response to an epidemic of vaping-related illnesses across the country. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been nearly 1,500 illnesses and 33 deaths nationwide. Oregon has reported nine illnesses and two deaths.
“The court’s decision to enter a temporary stay today is unfortunate due to the ongoing public health threat posed by vaping-related illness,” the governor’s press secretary, Charles Boyle, wrote in statement Thursday. He said that absent federal regulation, Brown will work with public health organizations, state agencies and the Legislature in search of a long-term solution to vaping illnesses.
“Governor Brown continues to urge Oregonians to heed the public health warning of the Oregon Health Authority and to stop vaping immediately,” Boyle wrote.
In a challenge filed Wednesday with the Oregon Court of Appeals, vape businesses and an industry group called the Vapor Technology Association said they would “suffer severe and irreparable harm long before the (ban) can be subjected to full judicial review.”
Two businesses, Smokeless Solutions and Vape Crusaders, said that if the governor’s order remained in place it would “force the permanent closure of their businesses within the next two weeks.”
Their court challenge argued that Oregon regulators lack the legal standing to enforce the governor’s ban. The plaintiffs argued that it would destroy Oregon’s vaping industry and prompt vapers into the black market where health risks are greater.
Earlier this month, a state court blocked a similar flavored vaping ban in New York and a broad, four-month vaping ban in Massachusetts had a federal court hearing on Tuesday. A decision on the Massachusetts ban was delayed due to a filing error, but attorneys for the vaping companies told the Boston Globe that they would file proper paperwork by Friday.