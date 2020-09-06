OPB will launch “Timber Wars,” a new podcast that takes a close look at the history, impact and consequences of the fight over Pacific Northwest forests that began a generation ago and continues today.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the northern spotted owl’s listing as a threatened species. In 1990, environmentalists claimed the reclusive bird as their legal mascot in a longshot effort to stop the clear-cutting of the final available stands of the tallest, densest forests in the world.
At its peak, this conflict prompted President Clinton, Vice President Gore and half of their cabinet to take part in an unprecedented meeting among adversaries in Portland. The result was the historic Northwest Forest Plan, which protected millions of acres of forest, but also stripped many small towns of their jobs and dignity, and further entrenched the rural/urban divide.
“Timber Wars” is a seven-part podcast series that is reported and hosted by OPB Science & Environment Producer Aaron Scott, whose stories have appeared on "NPR," "Radiolab," and "This American Life.” It is created in collaboration with 30 Minutes West, who produced “Bundyville,” “Outside Podcast” and “Cat People;” along with NPR’s Story Lab. Original music is composed by Laura Gibson, a nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter who grew up in the Oregon logging town of Coquille.
It tells the behind-the-scenes story of how a small group of activists and scientists turned the fight over ancient trees and a bird that no one had heard about into one of the biggest environmental conflicts of the 20th century.
In an engaging narrative, Scott explores the many ways this fight over the forest reshaped not just the Northwest, but the nation as a whole. The battle transformed the very way we think about forests. It also divided the nation, turning environmental conflicts into culture wars.
“Timber Wars” will be available beginning Tuesday, September 22 on Apple Podcasts, the NPR One app and at opb.org. The podcast trailer is available now.