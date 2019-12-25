When it comes to holiday decorations, some of us can’t be bothered to do much more than a measly string of lights and wreath or two. Others go above and beyond, creating a breathtaking spectacle that people will quite literally line up to behold.
H&N staffers bundled up and went out to view the creations of the best and brightest holiday lights in Klamath Falls for a lighthearted holiday competition. The displays varied from traditional and dazzling to new-school LEDs that danced in synchronization.
The judges were charmed by the classic decorations, the Santa riding a motorcycle display in one yard, the beautifully crafted cursive “Merry Christmas” made from lights in another. One yard had an inflatable snowman that was nearly as tall as the house itself. However, one house really stood apart from the rest.
Light & sound
The display at 4075 Collier Lane is more than a decorated house. It’s a spectacular light show that sparkles and dances across the house and a massive tree to popular songs, some Christmas-themed and some not.
The viewer can pull up to the house, tune their car radio to 94.5 FM, and take in the show, which runs for nearly an hour. The H&N judges sat there for several songs, ooo-ing and ah-ing. We knew within seconds of watching the display that we had found our winner.
This may come as a surprise, but the entire project — including putting lights up, setting up the radio station and programming the songs — was all the work of one person.
“I just wanted to bring joy to people,” explained Jaime Harris. She said she’s been thinking about doing such a display for about nine years, and it took her a little over a month to execute.
She said there are about six controllers regulating the lights that route back to a network switch on her laptop. The laptop also broadcasts the FM station that has all of her songs on it. Harris said she learned how to put it all together from online research.
Nightly show
She had to program the lights for each song herself using a free program. She said she has about 14 songs in her repertoire. The show starts nightly at 5 and will end at 11 p.m. this week, although previously it only ran until 10 p.m.
Harris did have some help lifting the 20-foot Christmas tree made from lights. She said her father came over to help her, but they still couldn’t do it.
“A couple of the neighbors came over that night too, because we needed a few more hands, and my friend and her family, so it took about six of us to stand it up,” Harris said.
Most people probably wouldn’t enjoy a line of observers constantly outside their home every night, but Harris said it’s part of the fun, and the Christmas kindness seems to be going a long way.
“It’s not been bad. People have been pretty cordial to others waiting so that they can go up and watch the show,” she said.
Worth it
Despite the amount of work, Harris said the resulting reactions have been worth it.
“Just to see the kids dancing,” she said. “Just seeing the joy on their faces and even the older generation that’s coming through, they’re just in awe.”
The H&N judges can vouch for the awe. Harris will be presented with a small prize — a $25 gift card from Diamond Home Improvement — for winning the competition.
Anyone wishing to experience the best and brightest for themselves can use our list of houses to visit and be sure to stop by our winner at 4074 Collier St.