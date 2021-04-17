Christopher J. Syrnyk, associate professor of communication at Oregon Tech, was received appointed to president of the Western Regional Honors Council.
The WRHC is comprised of approximately 300 honors colleges and programs at accredited institutions of higher learning located in the 13-state region served by the WRHC.
In addition to his faculty role, Syrnyk is director of the Oregon Tech Honors Program.
Syrnyk will serve as president for one year, then as past president for one year, and after this service will have the option to continue as the at-large board member on the executive board.
Syrnyk has been at Oregon Tech since 2012. He earned bachelor and masters degrees from the University of Oregon, an additional masters from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and a PhD in English, with specialization in composition and rhetoric, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.