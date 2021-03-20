Oregon Institute of Technology junior Eleanor Kenyon is one of 28 students chosen to participate in a NASA Student Airborne Research Program internship where she will sample and study atmospheric gases.
Kenyon is currently an environmental sciences major and hopes that participating in the program will further her knowledge of data analysis and air quality research.
SARP is an eight-week internship opportunity for rising undergraduate students, which gives them an opportunity to acquire hands-on research experience in atmospheric science. Research areas include atmospheric chemistry, air quality, forest ecology and ocean biology. The group was chosen from a pool of students attending more than 160 different colleges.
Held this year as a virtual program, SARP leadership designed an at-home air sampling project to take advantage of the geographic distribution of interns across the United States. Students are sent devices to collect samples in their hometowns, which they send back for analysis. Collecting an air sample involves students going outside and turning the valve on the evacuated canister to fill it with air.
Originally from Myrtle Point, Eleanor will be filling her canister there, hoping it will show the agricultural presence in the area and the prevalence of wildfires on the West Coast.
Once SARP participants have collected their air samples by mid-June, they will mail the canisters back to the University of California Irvine laboratory where the samples will be analyzed for nearly 100 compounds including greenhouse gases, such as methane and carbon dioxide, vehicular exhaust gases, and gases related to industrial activities.