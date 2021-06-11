After qualifying for nationals in April, the Oregon Tech Steel Bridge team was announced as first-place winner of the 2021 American Institute of Steel Construction Student Steel Bridge supplemental competition.
More than a thousand student engineers at 102 colleges and universities around the country participated in the Steel Bridge Competition, either competing from their own campuses with a fabricated and constructed physical bridge, entering a design-only supplemental competition, or both.
AISC Thursday announced the results of the national finals, which included 31 of those schools. The Oregon Institute of Technology took first prize overall in the supplemental competition, and the University of Florida came out on top in the "Compete from Campus" finals..
The competition challenged students to design, fabricate, and construct a structurally efficient 20-foot long steel bridge to safely support 2,500 pounds.
OIT team advisor C.J. Riley said “the team spent well over 1,000 hours collectively designing and fabricating the bridge. I cannot emphasize how impressed I am with their efforts. Their attention to every detail has been amazing to watch and support."
Members of Oregon Tech's 2021 ASCE Steel Bridge Team are Grant Banister, Michael Hoie, Kayla deHoop, Ian Pargeter and Evan Worthington.