Oregon Tech’s Respiratory Care Program has received the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care. The award is a measure of a program’s success in inspiring its graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations.
The award is based strongly on student success—in selecting recipients, programs were required to: Have three or more years of outcomes data; hold accreditation without a progress report; document RRT credentialing success of 90% or above; and meet or exceed established CoARC thresholds for certified respiratory therapist credentialing success, attrition and positive job placement.
Oregon Tech’s Respiratory Care program has a three year average of 98.3% certified respiratory therapist pass rate and 98% registered respiratory therapist pass rate. 100% of Oregon Tech respiratory care graduates are employed or continuing their education within six months of graduation, and have a median starting salary of $65,000.
Associate professor and program director Sarah Fitzpatrick said that “over the past year, we remained focused on providing a quality education throughout the pandemic. Even with changing course delivery methods, our students and graduates stayed focused and did well on their licensing exams and job placement, and we are very proud of their success.”
For more information about the program, visit www.oit.edu/academics/degrees/respiratory-care.