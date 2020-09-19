Oregon Institute of Technology was once again ranked highly in the U.S. News and World Report “Best Colleges” rankings.
The report lists Oregon Tech at No. 2 top public college in the West and No. 5 best western regional college — the top in Oregon on both lists. Oregon Tech is also featured as a best value school for being one of the western regional colleges with the least student debt.
The overall university rankings are based on a number of criteria, including graduation and retention rates, graduation rate performance, social mobility, faculty resources, expert opinion, student excellence, financial resources and alumni giving.
In the category of best undergraduate engineering programs in the nation, Oregon Tech stayed steady at No. 46. The undergraduate engineering program rankings are based solely on peer assessment surveys.
Oregon Tech remains the only college in Oregon to make the best colleges for veterans list, when it was featured at No. 3.