The Klamath Falls Dental Hygiene Class of 2021 completed their studies month, presenting their senior capstone projects and participating in a pinning ceremony honoring the 19 students who have completed their three-year Bachelor of Science program.
During their capstone project presentations, students showcase a culmination of knowledge on comprehensive patient care. Students are expected to demonstrate essential study learning objectives, to the level expected at the completion of the bachelor’s degree program.
The 19 seniors are now qualified to apply for the top dental hygiene licensure in Oregon with an expanded practice permit.
The pinning ceremony also included student awards, followed by the Dental Hygiene Oath. Award winners are: Outstanding Scholar Kylee Reinwald, Colgate Star Award Gina Mouam, Hu-Friedy Golden Scaler Kylee Reinwald, Restorative Award Hasan Alramadan, Community Health Award Yulia Haley and Western Society of Periodontology to Hannah Fowler.