Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. On Nov. 14, the meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. The theme is “Thanksgiving.” Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “Is a spiritual growth a human right?”
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, Nov. 29 Chiloquin Christian Center will be presenting a sermon about how God will care for you and your family as the Bible declares in Psalm 91:10: no plague will come near you...14 because he holds fast to me in love, I will deliver him; I will protect him. Our fellowship time starts at 9:30 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. We will be wearing masks in the building and maintain six feet social distance. We facebook-live stream our services on our Church facebook page. We are located at 310 South Chiloquin Rd. in Chiloquin, 97624. Come and join us — it’s worth the drive!
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m. worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Mark 13:32-37: “Christ’s Advent Call — Watch!”Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
“Adam and Fallen Man” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “Blessed are You, O Lord! Teach me Your statues...My soul clings to the dust; Revive me according to Your word.” (Psalms). Sunday school and child care are available at the same time}
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Local Sunday meetings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have resumed. The meetings are conducted at their regularly scheduled times, in person and virtually. All are welcome to attend in person, but must wear a mask or face coverings and observe social distancing.
Church of the Nazarene
Special guest Dean Coles Missionary from Africa. Church Service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online on Facebook at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face mask and keeping social distance.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, Nov. 29 Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series concerning Christmas at 10:45 a.m. Our message is “Isaiah 7:1-14 God With Us.” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th St. in Klamath Falls. Please call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us either at klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. No in-house service 11/29. This week Pastor Richard will be preaching on “Expect a Miracle.” Reading is from Isaiah 7:14.
First United Methodist Church
Due to sharply rising COVID numbers, our Nov. 29 worship service will be online only on our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA. For this First Sunday of Advent, Pastor James will be preaching, Carolyn Lewert-Hagan will be our liturgist, and Jean and Fred Freeman will light the Advent wreath. Previous worship services are available on our website at https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, and our YouTube channel.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Hoping everyone had a very blessed Thanksgiving with plenty to be thankful for! Our weekly Sunday services continue in person and online at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Due to new restrictions please sign up for the service you plan to attend – both services will be limited to 25 people. First service is full but there are seats available at second service. Both services will be officiated by Pastor Lou Schneider and will center on the book of Mark, chapter 13, verses 24-37. Sunday School continues over ZOOM on the Hope Lutheran Facebook Page as does Confirmation (Mondays, 4:30 p.m.) and Youth Group (Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m.). Wishing you all God’s blessings and good health through these trying circumstances.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church ELCA meets for Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. via zoom during this time of pandemic. Please call 541-884-3452 or email Klamathlutheran@gmail.com, for zoom entry via computer or phone. Klamath Lutheran is a Reconciling in Christ congregation.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Join us for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be held solely on Zoom. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
God is seeking people to worship him in a Biblically-prescribed manner (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). The Bible is full of scripture directing how to and how not to worship. True worship is not about the music, programs or the social environment. (John 4:23-24) Those things can be a part of a productive fellowship within the constraints of biblical teaching. There are two choices, worship in a manner that is taught in the Bible or in a manner that is not directly prohibited which can lead wherever. Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term founded in the “reformation” of the 16th Century when the church returned to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
David Glidden, Methodist Lay Leader, will share a sermon titled “Advent 2020” based on Matthew 13:24-37. We practice social distancing. Charles Charles will provide music for the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Guest speaker Mike McCandless will bring the message “Heart of the Gospel: More than Victors” this Sunday at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 S 6th St. His sermon is based on Romans Chapter 8. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. Those who are not yet comfortable worshipping in public may view sermons on line at www.peaceepc.org. The adult Sunday morning study group will meet at 9 a.m. to continue their study of From Jacob to the Wilderness. There will be a soup luncheon following services, after which we’ll have a “Greening of the Church” work party to prepare for the Advent Season.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will celebrate the Frist Sunday in Advent with a Holy Communion service at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service and his sermon will be based on readings in Romans XIII and St. Matthew XXI. He will be assisted by Deacon Scott Benson and Diocesan Bishop Paul Leeman will be in attendance. Masks and sanitizer are available.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church is closed for services Sabbath, Nov. 28 due to Governor Brown’s mandate. Our worship service at 11 a.m. titled “It Is What It Is” will be presented by Pastor Jim Osborne via live streaming at klamathfalls.netadventist.org. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at the church at 10 a.m. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.