Community Foundation of the North State announced eight $1,000 grants to performing arts venues and groups in Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties in honor of their safe reopenings, anticipated this summer.
“COVID has been devastating to the performing arts, with theaters being unable to host music, dance, and theatrical productions in their indoor venues. The economic toll from lack of ticket sales filters through our communities, affecting individual artists, restaurants, and vendors,” said Kerry Caranci, CEO of Community Foundation of the North State, in a release
Local theaters receiving grants include The Jefferson Center for the Arts and the Siskiyou Performing Arts Center in Siskiyou County, Cascade, Axiom Repertory, Riverfront Playhouse, and Advance Redding/Redding Civic Auditorium Theaters in Shasta County, and the city of Corning for Rogers Theater in Tehama County.
