A special event May 7 celebrated the academic success of nontraditional students involved in Oregon Institute of Technology’s Tech Opportunities Program.
President of the university, Nagi Naganathan, and Dean of Students Erin Foley recognized 102 TOP students who made the president’s and dean’s honors list for either fall 2020 or winter 2021 terms.
Oregon Tech’s TOP powers the potential of first-generation students, low-income students, and students with disabilities who demonstrate academic need. The program annually serves 160 students.
During the event, three students shared their stories.
After working at Columbia Forest Products for four years after high school, senior Moises Cobian registered for prerequisites at Klamath Community College, taking classes to prepare for enrollment at Oregon Tech, all while working full-time and raising a young daughter.
“It’s tough feeling like you have to divide your time between your family and school,” he shared. Moises is graduating from mechanical engineering.
The first in her family to attend college, Lauren Sadrin remembers reaching out to extended family members for the support she was unable to find in her immediate family. On track to graduate from mechanical engineering, shespoke to honorees at the event and attributed her success to her supporters for helping her find her way.
A first generation student, Jacquelyn Zendejas joined Oregon Tech in 2016.
“There was always someone in TOP that I could talk to, and they always supported me in ways that I needed, always listening to me,” she shared.
Multiple students at the event completed the term with a 4.0 GPA.