Nominations sought for oldest living veteran Oct 7, 2021

Nominations for Klamath County's oldest living veteran are being sought by the Non-Commissioned Officers Association and the Klamath County Veterans Service Office, according to a news release.

To nominate a veteran, contact the Klamath County Veterans Service Office at 3328 Vanderberg Road or by phone, 541-883-4274. Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 27. The chosen veterans will be honored honored on Thursday, November 11 at Veterans Memorial Park.