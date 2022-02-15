Nominations for the 29th annual Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year are due by noon on April 1 to the United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, according to a release.
“Due to on-ongoing COVID-19 health concerns, a large public celebration luncheon will not be held this year, but every nominee will receive an award and be highlighted in a special Volunteer Appreciation tabloid published during national week on Friday, April 22 in the Herald and News,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
Nomination forms can be obtained by contacting the United Way at 541-882-5558, or can be downloaded from United Way’s home page at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org. According to officials, nomination forms can also be e-mailed or sent to you via U.S. postal service.
“A group of local media professionals from Wynne Broadcasting, Basin Mediactive, the Herald and News and KOTI-TV will review and score each nomination up to 50 points based on leadership, commitment, impact and achievement,” said Amber Gomes, United Way board president. “We want to thank The KMSB Foundation and the Wendt Family Foundation for partnering with United Way and helping to make this event possible every year,” said Gomes.
The categories for Volunteer of the Year include youth, adults, senior citizens, public safety/public service, and education. The 2021 volunteer of the year was Norma Jean Wilder, founder and director of the “Blessing Pot” program that provides meals to 375 to 400 Chiloquin area residents every Tuesday through the Klamath Christian Center.
Last year, 37 nominations of individuals and organizations were received and everyone was recognized with a special award. Finalists for Volunteer of the Year in 2021 included Donna Marie Kness, Grace Berardino, Saira Blevins, Daniel McVay, Aurora Sanchez, Emma Tibay, SMART Reading, Sky Lakes Medical Center Voulnteers, and the Klamath County Search & Rescue Unit.
National Volunteer Week will be held from April 17 through April 23.
“This event provides an excellent opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation to those special individuals and organizations for all they do to help our community and the people of Klamath Country,” said Cabral. “It has been especially gratifying during these past two years of working through COVID health issues to see the spirit of volunteerism alive and well throughout the Klamath Basin.”