Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin invites the community to its annual fundraising program and auction, called Friend Raiser, Thursday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re excited for our first-ever hybrid event,” said Johanna Scholer, interim executive director.
Dine-in and takeout meals are available for order through May 20 at the “No Matter What” event site.
Also available this year are tickets for a $1,000 prize value, a $1,250 Holliday Jewelry gift certificate and $25 party packs of wine, gifts and valuable coupons.
Bidding for silent auction items begins online May 20 at 5 p.m. Bidding for live auction items begins online May 27 at noon. Auction items range from unique handcrafted items to themed dining experiences and stays at Lake of the Woods and the Oregon coast.
In celebration of 21 years of youth mentoring in the Klamath Basin, the Mike and Bessie Short Trust will match Friend Raiser donations up to $21,000.
“This means that contributions will be doubled in support of professional mentoring for 51 youth ready to achieve great things,” Scholer said. “We are so grateful for the Trust’s passion for our work to strengthen our community no matter what the obstacles.”
To register for bidding access or purchase meals, raffle tickets and Party Packs, go to the event page through friendsklamath.org.
To watch the livestreamed program, look for the YouTube link to be published May 27 at 8 a.m. at friendsklamath.org. Supporters unable to attend may donate at friendklamath.org or with a check to Friends - Klamath Basin, 3837 Altamont Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
The event is presented by Lithia Ford of Klamath Falls.