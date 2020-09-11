Finding help just got easier.
The COVID-19 pandemic ushered a new sense of urgency for Klamath County to educate the public on social services, available programming, and safety measures. Recently, Cascade Health Alliance and the Healthy Klamath Coalition announced that their launch of Healthy Klamath Connect.
The site is: www.healthyklamathconnect.com
Healthy Klamath Connect is an online platform for social services that exists to connect all people in need and the programs that serve them. The web-based platform makes it easy for people facing social needs to find and make referrals to appropriate programs and services for food, shelter, health care, work, financial assistance, and more.
“Healthy Klamath Coalition was formed to bring together community members and organizations to make a healthier Klamath County. In order to succeed at our goal, our community needs this kind of backing to ensure people have access to the support they need,” said Merritt Driscoll, executive director of Blue Zones Project — Healthy Klaamath.
Just enter a local ZIP code and the user will immediately see programs in the area. To learn more visit the website.