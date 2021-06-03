A new internal medicine physician, Dr. Jeffery Chen, recently started at Lake Health Clinic. He is working two weeks on and two weeks off at the clinic and brings decades of experience to the team.
Chen was born to Taiwanese immigrant parents in rural Missouri, where he grew up hunting, fishing, and farming cattle. As his father was earning a doctorate in fishery biology, “We also spent years commercial farming catfish, rainbow trout, grass carp and bighead carp,” he said.
Chen followed his older brother and attended a six-year BA/MD program at the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Medicine and graduated in 1995. He then moved progressively west to Phoenix, Arizona, for an internship and then a residency at LDS Hospital and the University of Utah.
He finished his training in 1998 and went into private internal medicine practice in Coos Bay, where he provided inpatient and outpatient care until 2002. From there, he returned to Nebraska for a hospitalist position and also focused on enjoying some free time and tracking motorcycles at the Midamerica Motoplex in Iowa.
“Recognizing the mistake of trying to live in the hot and muggy midwest, I tried to make friends with the local mosquitoes, but they were aggressive and painful” he noted.
He moved back to the Pacific Northwest and now resides in Sequim, Wash. with his wife and two daughters when he isn’t working in Lakeview.
Since 2006, Chen has been a contracted physician doing inpatient and outpatient care in both Washington and Oregon. He has worked at large and small hospitals and in ICUs and clinics with many specialists over the years.