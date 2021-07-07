James Courtright has been named as acting district ranger for the Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District for up to a four-month period while hiring occurs for the permanent District Ranger position.
Courtright comes to the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, where he works as the deputy forest fire management Officer.
He has an undergraduate degree in fire ecology, management and technology from the University of Idaho. He is a second-generation Forest Service employee and has grown up, lived and work in some of the greatest places in the western states. James spends his off time exploring with his wife and three kids. He brings with him a depth of knowledge in fire/fuels management and partnering with state, local, tribal and community stake holders.