Plants native to the Klamath Basin will be offered in a May 22 sale at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
The event is cosponsored by the museum and the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.
“Most of the native plants we’re offering will do well in our dry climate,” said Todd Kepple, manager of the Klamath County Museum. “They need some tender care during the first year or two, but after that they’ll do great on their own.”
Plants will be presold through a website. To reach the site, go online to klamathmuseum.org.
Customers will be asked to pick up their orders on May 22 at the back of the museum building. Upon placing their order, each customer will be assigned a time to pick up their order.
Cost will be $5 each for plants in 3.5-inch pots, and $10 for larger plants in 1-gallon pots.
Shrub species being offered include elderberry, sagebrush, fernbush, curl-leaf mountain mahogany, green rabbitbrush, mockorange, and purple sage.
Wildflowers available include columbine, sulphur buckwheat, arrowleaf buckwheat, davidson’s penstemon, golden aster, globemallow, spreading phlox, checkermallow, Oregon sunshine, wallflower, coyote mint and mountain hollyhock.
Bunchgrasses include Idaho fescue and prairie junegrass.
Most of the plant species being offered have been growing for several years in a native plant garden at the museum, and can be viewed before the May 22 sale.