Carol Mick, an independent agent with Mick Insurance in Klamath Falls, was recognized by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

Mick is now included as part of the association’s 2020 national directory of leading Medicare insurance agents.

Jesse Slome, director of the national Medicare insurance trade organization, said those listed in the directory are “professionals who are committed to educating senior consumers about this important health care benefit.”

To contact Mick or another agent in her office, call 541-882-6476.

