U.S. national champions and medalists will be featured in Klamath Ice Sports 19th annual figure skating spectacular, GOTTA SKATE, which is set for Saturday, March 5th at the Bill Collier Ice Arena.
The three-time U.S. women’s champion, World silver medalist and Olympian, Ashley Wagner, will be joined by U.S. junior and senior men’s champion, Max Aaron. Polina Edmunds, a U.S. junior ladies champion, national senior ladies silver medalist and Olympian, will also be featured.
Ashley Wagner is making her first appearance in Klamath Falls in this year’s skating show while Max Aaron and Polina Edmunds each made their local skating debut here two seasons ago.
Also making their first appearance here is the competitive senior level pair team of Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, three-time U.S. silver medalists and recent alternates to the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Joining the featured skaters will be a group of up-and-coming competitive figure skaters along with several professional skaters. A group of young local skaters, known as “the Klamath Kids,” will also appear in the show.
The annual ice show will be co-directed and choreographed by professional skaters, Autumn Morin and Annee Magee, both from the Portland area and each of whom will also skate in the show. Ms. Morin previously co-directed and choreographed “Winter-Skate-tacular” two seasons ago.
Other skaters in the show include Samuel Mindra, U.S. junior men’s bronze medalist, Alena Budko and Andriy Kattyuk, all from the Portland area, together with Lilianna Murray and Jordan Gillette, a junior pair team from the Chicago area.
Jason Graetz, a professional skater from Canada who is known for his unique moves on the ice, will also be featured. It will be his second appearance in the annual ice show.
Paige Rydberg, a senior level competitive skater from Colorado Springs, has withdrawn from the cast due to a lingering foot injury. She has previously appeared In two other annual ice shows.
Reserved seating for the ice show, which includes special on-ice and hockey box seating as well as heated bleacher seating, may be obtained in advance online at www.klamathicesports.org. Reserved tickets range in price from $22 to $55.
General admission tickets, which will also be available at the door, are for standing room along the east side of the arena and are priced at $11 for persons six years of age and older. Children five years of age and under are admitted free.
The annual ice show is expected to be approximately 90 minutes long. For more information, go to www.klamathicesports.org.