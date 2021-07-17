The Mt. Shasta Rotary Club will bring back its 34th annual Blackberry Music Festival at Shastice Park in Mt. Shasta on Sunday, September 5. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.
Some changes from the traditional festival of previous years will occur. This year the festival will be from 12 noon to 4 p.m., and will feature one band instead of three. Attendees are invited to bring their own picnic lunches. Rotary will offer beverages, blackberry pie baked by Rotary volunteers, and ice cream for sale. Admission is free. Festival sponsors and on-site sales support Mt. Shasta Rotary’s many community service projects.
“Mt. Shasta Rotary is excited to be reviving the Blackberry Music Festival after having to cancel it last year,” announced Merle Anderson, festival coordinator. “The festival is a longstanding Labor Day Weekend tradition in Mt. Shasta, drawing local families and friends together with area visitors to celebrate the end of summer.”
Rotary invites sponsorships for the festival and its community projects. Follow social media accounts @MtShastaRotary for announcements with updates on details of the festival or call (530)925-6795.