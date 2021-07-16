Sponsorship funding from Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, and Blue Zones Project – Healthy Klamath, in partnership with the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County Economic Development Association, and other local organizations, is gaining momentum in providing a new ADA-accessible playground in Moore Park.
The project will be a community gathering space for people of all abilities to enjoy, with rubber surfaces and play structures that are ADA-friendly. Artistic elements that showcase the culture and history of Klamath Basin will be incorporated into the design. With features such as a lava cave labyrinth, a Klamath Tule hut and an F-15 Jet, the custom-designed, 18,000-square-foot playground will replace the current play equipment located next to the tennis courts in Moore Park.
Donations will be used to purchase several pieces of equipment, including a dual-track zipline featuring a handicap accessible chair, a spider-web style trampoline, a rock wall modeled after Mt. McLoughlin, a large twisty-tube slide, and the “Butte Rock Climber,” a climbable structure that is fashioned after rock formations common to the areas surrounding Klamath Falls.
Sky Lakes Medical Center’s $26,000 equipment sponsorship is the largest contribution to the project to date.
Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to join with the growing number sponsoring equipment on the playground. Equipment pricing ranges from $1,000-$12,000, and organizations will receive a plaque next to the piece acknowledging their contribution. Additionally, composite fence posts surrounding the playground can be engraved to commemorate family, and personal donations are available for $100.
To get involved in the project, visit www.healthyklamath.org/playground, or follow progress on www.facebook.com/MooreParkPlayground. Questions may be directed via email to bluezonesproject@healthyklamath.org.