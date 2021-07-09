Ka’ila Farrell-Smith of Modoc Point was one of five Oregon artists awarded a Hallie Ford Fellowship for her excellence in the visual arts.
Farrell-Smith, a member of the Klamath Tribes, moved back to Modoc Point for inspiration where she found the daily practices of working and harvesting from the land allow her to gather found objects, such as bullets, discarded metal, and machine parts to use as stencils in her paintings. The year-long fellowship
She describes this cycle as performative, physical and intellectual: “My aim is to heal and bring forth resiliency and transformation of perception and memory."
Farrell-Smith’s work has been recently been included in exhibitions by the Portland Art Museum, the Portland 2019 Biennial at Oregon Contemporary (formerly Disjecta Contemporary Art Center), Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, University of Oregon; the High Desert Museum of Art, Bend; and Linfield Gallery, McMinnvill.
She holds a master of fine arts degree from Portland State University and a bachelor's degree from Pacific Northwest College of Art.
Farrell-Smith is a 2019-2020 Fields Fellow with the Oregon Community Foundation. Her current painting series, “Land Back,” will be on view in a solo exhibition at Ditch Projects in Springfield in August.