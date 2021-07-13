Extensive model railroad layouts will be featured in a show that opens Sat., July 17 for a two-week run at the Klamath County Museum.
The model train show is presented by the Klamath Rails model railroad club. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Entry to the train show is included with regular museum admission, which is $5 for adults, $4 for teenagers and seniors, and free for children 12 and under.
“The train club has been improving its layouts year by year, and adds some new scenery to show off this summer,” said museum director Todd Kepple.
The final day for the exhibition will be Sat., July 31. For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.