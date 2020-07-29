Jessica Criss, 23, of Bozeman was crowned Miss Montana 2020 on July 25 in Glendive.
Jessica is the daughter of Charles and JoAnne Criss of Klamath Falls. She graduated from Montana State University in equine science in 2019. Future plans are to get a masters degree so she can use horses as therapy animals.
Criss spent last summer on an internship in the Netherlands with a professional showhorse jumper and toured Europe every free opportunity.
She is a black belt in karate, but said she will teach youth you don’t have to use violence to protect yourself. Her talent is classical vocal.
For the fifth consecutive year, she was chosen by her peers as Miss Congeniality.
She wins a $5,100 scholarship and will advance to compete in the Miss America Pageant.