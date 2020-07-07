MNA is resuming regular public meetings, adhering to state requirements of face coverings and physical distancing for all in attendance. A general membership meeting will take place this Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. at 601 East Main Street.
All meetings are open to the public. Residents, as well as property and business owners, are encouraged to attend and can vote on business items.
The Mills Neighborhood Association enhances the quality of life in the neighborhood through education and community projects under the direction of a board including membership participation.
If unable to attend in person, please join our Facebook group (Mills Neighborhood Association), visit www.MillsAddition.org or call 541-331-5148 or 541-363-7044 to stay in the loop.