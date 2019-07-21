U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Cherise Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. She also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Johnson is the mother of Devon J. and Angelina R. Hadd of Sprague River and a 2013 graduate of Klamath Adult Learning Center.