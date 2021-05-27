Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
Fields of Praise will present their “Ministry of Praise in Song” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave. Members of the group are siblings Mike Fields, Janet Munkres and Jean Mayta, who were raised in Klamath Falls.
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, May 30, Chiloquin Christian Center’s Pastor Rich is sharing a message about the joy of the Lord and the kids will enjoy a Puppet Show during the service. We are wearing masks and social distancing. Pre-service glove served coffee at 9:30 a.m., Service at 10 a.m. We are located at 310 South Chiloquin Road in Chiloquin, 97624. Come and join us- it’s worth the drive!
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. worship. Pastor Smith will preach on Isaiah 6:1-8: “Holy, Holy, Holy is the LORD of Hosts.”Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.Church Address is 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
There will not be church service Sunday, May 30 at the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
Advent “A Thrill of Hope” church service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Following local COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are welcome to join congregations at 6630 Alva Ave. at 10:30 a.m. or 501 Martin Street at 9 or 11 a.m. For those who wish to join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Enrolling four small group bible studies in April and May. The church meets at Triad School, corner of S. 6th and Summers Lane, 10-11 a.m. on Sundays. Call 541-891-0477 for information.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, May 30 Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series in Genesis at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be “Genesis 20:1-18 Old Sins Die Hard” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th St. in Klamath Falls. Please call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to join us this Sunday morning beginning at 10 a.m. either in person at 601 Pine St., or at klamathfpc.com. you will find a “Livestreaming” button. This weeks message is on “Hope Builders.”
First United Methodist Church
On Trinity Sunday, May 30, we will begin our worship service on our front lawn at 10:30 a.m. with singing. We will then move into our sanctuary for the remainder of our worship. Pastor James Matichuk will give the message. Face coverings are required and we will observe social distancing protocols. The service will be on Facebook Live and will then be uploaded to our YouTube channel.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Since it is a fifth Sunday there will only be one service on Sunday. Worship begins at 9:45 a.m. and will be based on the book of John, chapter 3. Worship is led by Pastor Lou Schneider. Service will be held in person in the church and will also be filmed and may be viewed on youtube. There will be a Men’s breakfast/Bible study at 8 a.m. on June 5.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Service Sunday at 10 a.m. about love and care for creation in honor of Earth Day. Call 541-884-3452 or email klamathlutheran@gmail.com for your Zoom entry via computer, tablet or phone.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is a semi-programmed Quaker Meeting. In-person services in church parking lot at 10 a.m. and worship over Zoom. For the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Join us Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery will be honoring men and women who have died while in the military service of the United States by celebrating mass on Memorial Day. Mass will be on Monday, May 31 and will start at 10 a.m. at the cemetery located at Highway 140 East and Pine Grove Rd. Please bring your chairs since mass will be held outside in the Columbarium Circle.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Worship services at 10:30 a.m., fellowship after. Sermon series on Mark continues with “Sabbath observance.” Adult study group at 9 a.m., women’s Bible study Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at church. More info, visit Facebook or peaceepc.org. 4431 South Sixth St, contact 541-884-5057.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Masses held Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesday-Friday at 8 a.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Swap meet will be May 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., spaces available for vendors. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Sunday service at 10 a.m., Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church’s 10 a.m. worship message on Saturday, May 29, will be presented by Head Elder, Fabio Rivera. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at 10 a.m. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. You may view the service live on YouTube.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. Our Memorial Day Mass will be at 10 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit facebook page.