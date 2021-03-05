Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting, the next is March 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. Special guest speaker is Penny Hanson. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group. This week’s topic is “The soul and scientific method.”
Chiloquin Christian Center
Fellowship at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. We wear masks to enter the building and maintain six feet social distancing during the service and post services live on Facebook. 310 South Chiloquin Road in Chiloquin.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Glenn Smith on “We preach Christ crucified.” Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Man” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service at 806 Oak Ave. Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of the Nazarene
Advent “A Thrill of Hope” church service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Area service opportunities listed at JustServe.org. Among many options is Magic Yarn project to make projects for children who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy, Operation Gratitude which sends letters and handmade items to deployed military personnel and first responders, and Sewing For Native Nations which makes masks for native communities in need during COVID-19. Check out those and many other options at JustServe.org.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
We continue our series in Genesis at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be “Faith and righteousness.” Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Location: 7451 South 6th Street, Klamath Falls. We will be wearing masks within the building. Call 541-633-9244 with questions.
First Presbyterian Church
Join us at 10 a.m. either in person at 601 Pine St. or, on our website home page @ klamathfpc.com you will find a “Livestreaming” button. This week Pastor Richard will preach on experiencing God — “Confession.”
First United Methodist Church
In-person worship limited to 25 people, advanced registration required. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Service will be streamed live on Facebook. Previous worship services are available on our website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Heritage service starts at 8:30 a.m. and contemporary service at 11 a.m. Both services will include Holy Communion and will follow CDC health guidelines. Midweek Lenten services, held over ZOOM, continue at 7 p.m. Other worship offerings are on Facebook and ZOOM. For more information call the church office, 541-884-6414.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Our service on Sunday morning meets at 10 a.m. via Zoom during this time of pandemic. We are a Reconciling in Christ congregation, meaning all are welcome. A short children’s message follows the regular sermon. Please call 541-884-3452 or email klamathlutheran@gmail.com for your Zoom entry via computer, tablet or phone.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is holding worship over Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Rob Izzett, Anglican church, will share a sermon at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Highway 39. Charles Charles will provide the music. We practice social distancing.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beatty’ sermon is “Christ our Hope.” The adult study group will meet at 9 a.m. and worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. On March 5, the Voice of the Martyrs will livestream “Imprisoned for Christ.” Contact 541-884-5057 for info. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Visit Peace Memorial Facebook page or peaceepc.org. 4431 South Sixth St.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Services at 10 a.m., Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of month. Services also on Facebook page. Address: 1211 Main Street.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us at Saturday Vigil Mass at 5 p.m., and Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at 4880 Bristol Ave.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
11 a.m. worship service on Sabbath presented by Pastor Jim Osborne. The title of his message is “ How’s Your Courage.” Sabbath School classes will be held at 10 a.m., meals distribution at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Church services stream live on Facebook and later on YouTube.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.