Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Next is April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Topic will be “What sacrifices have been made?” Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group. This week’s topic is “Avoiding the self-help trap.”
Calvary Temple Church
A worship and prayer night will be Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave. Missionaries Brian and Sharon Gustafson will present and worship will be led by Bethany and Brad Camidge.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Fellowship at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10 a.m., this week’s message is about how palm branches were used to declare the arrival of a king on Palm Sunday. We wear masks and social distance. Services live on Facebook. 310 South Chiloquin Road in Chiloquin.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Glenn Smith on “Our prayer with Jesus.” Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Reality” is the subject of Sunday’s sermon, 10:30 a.m. at 806 Oak Ave. “If I ascend up into heaven, thou art there; if I make my bed in hell, behold, thou art there.” (Psalms). Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of the Nazarene
Advent “A Thrill of Hope” church service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invite the community to be part of an Easter campaign #StartingToday. There are free resources available, and work will culminate in an Easter Sunday General Conference available online at churchofjesuschrist.org. For daily inspiration for each day of Holy Week text EASTER to 71234.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Enrolling four small group bible studies in April and May. The church meets at Triad School, corner of S. 6th and Summers Lane, 10-11 a.m. on Sundays. Call 541-891-0477 for information.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Message will be in the Gospel of Mark “Mark 15:1-15 our suffering servant.” Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Wear masks within the building. Location: 7451 South 6th Street. Call 541-633-9244 with questions.
First Presbyterian Church
Join us at 10 a.m. in person at 601 Pine St. for Palm Sunday, or on our website @ klamathfpc.com you will find a “Livestreaming” button. This week Pastor Richard will preach on experiencing God — “Submission.” Maundy Thursday service April 1 at 7 p.m. will feature a reenactment of The Last Supper.
First United Methodist Church
Limited in-person worship for Palm Sunday. Pastor James Matichuk will give the message on “When Love Comes to Town.” Limited to 25 persons and advance registration is required. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed. Previous worship services are available on our website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. Will be in-person worship on Easter.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
First service Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and second at 11 a.m. Sunday School classes posted on youth page on Facebook and confirmation classes and youth group meet on ZOOM. Will be three services on Easter Sunday and an Easter egg hunt in the parking lot between services. For more information call 541-884-6414.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Our service on Sunday morning meets at 10 a.m. via Zoom during this time of pandemic. We are a Reconciling in Christ congregation, meaning all are welcome. A short children’s message follows the regular sermon. Please call 541-884-3452 or email klamathlutheran@gmail.com for your Zoom entry via computer, tablet or phone.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is a semi-programmed Quaker Meeting. Worship is over Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. For the the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Dave Glidden, Methodist lay minister, will share a sermon titled “The Colt” at the 10 a.m. service. Location: 12570 Highway 39. Charles Charles will provide music. We practice social distancing.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beatty’ sermon is “Wisdom, innocence and the great doxology.” Adult study group meets at 9 a.m. and worship services at 10:30 a.m., a special Maundy Thursday service Thursday at 6 p.m. and Good Friday service will begin at 6 p.m. as well. Visit Peace Memorial Facebook page or peaceepc.org. 4431 South Sixth St. Contact 541-884-5057 for info.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Holy Week services schedule is: 6 p.m. on Holy Thursday, April 1; 6 p.m. on Good Friday, April 2; 8 p.m. on Holy Saturday (Easter Vigil), April 3 and services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) on Easter Sunday, April 4. Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Services at 10 a.m., Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of month. Services also on Facebook page. Address: 1211 Main Street.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us at Saturday Vigil Mass at 5 p.m., and Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at 4880 Bristol Ave. A dramatic version of Stations of the Cross will be on Good Friday at noon. Also, a proclamation of the gospel will be given.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St, 11 a.m. worship service on Saturday will be “That’s not fair!” by Micki Gangbin. Adult and children’s classes at 10 a.m., meals available and community service distribution at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Wednesday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services live on YouTube.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.
Westside Community Church
11th Annual “Way of Sorrows” experience will be April 2 from 5–7 p.m. at the Midland Grange Hall, 6601 Tingley Lane. Participants in this walk-through exhibit will be able to view the various scenes of the last hours of the life of Jesus Christ as they remember His sufferings and crucifixion. Interactive times of personal prayer, scripture reading and meditation are included. Participation in receiving Communion will be available to those attending. Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit facebook page.