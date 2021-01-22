The U.S. Geological Survey announced that Jon Major will serve as the new scientist-in-charge of the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory.
As of Jan. 4, Jon Major takes over leadership of the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory from Seth Moran, who has served as the scientist-in-charge for the past five years.
Major will lead the observatory in its three major areas of focus: research, monitoring and public outreach. Serving for the next five years, he envisions maintaining CVO as one of the world’s premier volcano observatories.
Major said his primary goals are to ensure that the observatory remains at the cutting edge of volcano science inquiry by rebuilding staff lost to retirement attrition and by enhancing staff as needed to meet the challenges of protecting the public.
“I want to ensure that the Cascades volcanoes are sustainably monitored in a manner that is commensurate with the hazards they pose to society,” said Major.
Major joined CVO as a hydrological field assistant in 1982, eventually working his way to the position of research hydrologist. His research has focused on hydrological hazards associated with volcanic eruptions and landscape responses to large inputs of sediment, ranging from the 1980, eruption of Mount St. Helens to dam removals.
Major has worked at volcanoes in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, El Salvador, Chile and the Philippines.
He received his B.S. from the University of Dayton, a M.S. from Penn State and a Ph.D. from the Department of Geological Sciences at the University of Washington.