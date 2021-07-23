Macy L. Clemens was awarded the Marine Corps League Crater Lake Detachment #373's 2201scholarship, worth $1,000.
The scholarship was established in 2020 with a mission to award financial assistance to a student with a direct familial association with a Marine Corps League member, regular or associate, a child or grandchild of a formal military service member, or an applicant with current or former military service.
Applicants must be accepted for post-secondary study at an accredited technical trade school, community college, college, or university. In addition, they should either live in Klamath Falls, be a graduate of a Klamath County high school, or currently be enrolled in an accredited Klamath County college or trade school.
Macy’s Father, Trace Clemens, is a former Marine and member of the Crater Lake Detachment. Macy graduated from Mazama High School with a GPA of 3.9 and will be attending Western Oregon University with plans to study clinical psychology. She was also an all-around athlete participating in soccer, basketball and track and field, and recognized for these endeavors with many school, conference and state honors. She will continue her track and field career at Western Oregon University.
In the past, Macy has volunteered for many community outreach programs. Her career plans and goals include continuing to assist people as a clinical psychologist.