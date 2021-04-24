Colten Wright, from Lost River High School, was awarded a $1,500 college scholarship by the Oregon Wheat Foundation.
Students were evaluated based on academic record, leadership, community service and a submitted essays.
Wright will graduate from Lost River and plans to attend Boise State University with a focus on business administration. His parents are Heath and Heather Wright of Wright Family Farms.
Colten participated in football, baseball, basketball and is involved in community service clubs and student council, serving as president for two years. He has also held leadership positions in FFA.
Colten is a self-taught auctioneer and has worked at several community organizations sharing his skills. He also works on the family farm.
The Oregon Wheat Foundation annually awards up to twelve scholarships for high school seniors. They chose five this year. Scholarship awards may be made to a qualifying student from each of the participating counties, which include Baker/Union, Gilliam, Klamath, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Wallowa and Wasco.