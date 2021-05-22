100 years ago
A disaster caused by a cow wandering in the path of the fast Grants Pass-Medford inter-urban stage three miles east of Medford Wednesday caused the death of one passenger, Collister Gray of Fort Klamath, slight injuries to eight other passengers and the wrecking of the stage, which went crashing into a deep ravine, overturning and becoming a mass of wreckage.
Among the passengers from Klamath Falls who were on the stage, Marshall Hooper, vice-president of the First State and Savings Bank of this city sustained severe bruises. The accident occurred on a straight stretch of road.
Harrison Gray and his mother of Fort Klamath were notified of the accident, Mrs. Gray leaving Thursday by stage, and Harrison Gray yesterday afternoon, coming here on the 1:50 train, leaving this morning for Ashland where the funeral will be held.
The Evening Herald, May 28, 1921
50 years ago
“It looked like something yanked a hook attached to the plane, jerking it to the ground.”
Thus did Allen Foreman, restauranteur and amateur wrangler, describe the airplane crash which claimed the lives of George Arnold Anderson, Beatty, and James Wallace Benson, Klamath Falls, on the desert in Guano Valley, about six miles southwest of Beatty’s Butte on Wednesday.
Foreman was among a party of eight wranglers, including the two victims, who arrived on the desert Monday to begin rounding up wild horses for the All-Indian Rodeo scheduled for the County Fairgrounds May 29-30. Foreman was astride his mount observing the low-flying aircraft herd a band of five horses into a box canyon when the plane lurched, spun in a three-quarter turn, and split into a jungle of crumpled metal after striking the ground. Six riders were detailed along the valley awaiting the moment when the plane would drive the mustangs into the canyon so the wranglers could lure them into a corral.
Suddenly, one of the horses separated from the pack, and the pilot cut the engine and glided the craft into a wide, sweeping turn to herd it back with the others. As the plane was soaring some 50 feet off the ground, it nose dived unexpectedly and dropped in a perpendicular dive to the earth.
Foreman called for assistance, and they galloped to the scene of the mishap. Both occupants of the plane had died instantly.
Witnesses noted that Anderson was the only wrangler with experience herding wild horses from an aircraft.
The Herald and News, May 21, 1971
25 years ago
When it comes to blue-green algae, Cell Tech Inc. just can’t get enough.
The Klamath Falls-based algae-harvesting company is in the process of expanding its harvesting site operation east of Klamath Falls.
The expansion is expected to more than a quadruple the amount of algae the company harvested last year, from 7.5 million pounds to 30 million pounds.
Construction of a 22,000 square-foot building that will house vacuum pumps and a refrigeration system will be done by the second week of June, said Joe Kollman, Cell Tech production manager.
The 25-foot-tall beige building is a towering presence in the pastoral landscape of the area.
The building is located off Short Road, where Canal A branches into Canals B and C.
Cell Tech installed 28 new screens to the existing nine screens along Canal C. Additionally, 10 screens were installed on Canal B.
Cell Tech’s explosive growth at the harvest site has not been welcomed by several neighbors of the operation.
Feeling that their rural quietude has been infringed upon, some people have registered complaints about noise, excessive dust, and traffic.
The Herald and News, May 26, 1996
10 years ago
The men attend as many as 150 funerals a year.
At each funeral they carry the colors, give a rifle salute, play “Taps,” and present the flag, folded in a neat triangle, to the family.
The Klamath Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard honors recently fallen and longtime military veterans at their deaths, regardless of the rank or military branch. They are ready for Memorial Day.
Three years after the Civil War ended, a Union general picked May 30, the day flowers would be in bloom across the country, as Decoration Day, when Americans would decorate the graves of fallen soldiers.
According the the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the first large observance was held the year 1868, at Arlington National Cemetery.
It wasn’t until 1971-after two world wars, several smaller conflicts, and during the Vietnam War- that Memorial Day became a national holiday to commemorate soldiers who died in the course of military service.
Congress in 2000 passed the National Moment of Remembrance Act, calling for a minute of silence at 3 p.m. each Memorial Day.
The Herald and News, May 25, 2011