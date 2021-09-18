100 years ago
Surveyors were busy today fixing the boundaries of the lot at the corner of Seventh and Main Streets on which the Hart brothers are going to erect their new building. In the meantime, the architect is putting the finishing touches on the plans. These call for a full basement with a foundation and walls capable of carrying five stories. It is the present intention of Mr. Hart to erect only two stories, but additional stories will be added if the demand for them arises.
The structure will be reinforced concrete with terra cotta finish, and will be class A construction throughout. Work will start October 1 and it is the present expectation that the building will be completed by Christmas.
The Evening Herald, August 15, 1921
50 years ago
George T. Mast was honored with a surprise party Sept. 4 on his 95th birthday when approximately 60 old-time friends and neighbors called during the afternoon and evening at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Bernice McCracken, 500 North Ninth Street, which whom he makes his home.
Mast was born in Kansas in 1876 and crossed the plains with his parents when he was six years old in a covered wagon. They settled in Beaverhead County, Mont.
Mast drove freight wagons into Yellowstone Park and Big Hole Basin.
The Masts moved to Klamath Falls in 1936 and he worked in the lumber industry and the county road department until he retired at age 70.
He and Mrs. Mast, the former Ester Huffaker, were married for 67 years when she died in 1969.
The Herald and News, September 16, 1971
25 years ago
Three algae processing companies have resumed their harvest operation in Upper Klamath Lake, saying they will be careful to avoid areas of the lake where a toxic form of algae is growing.
Meanwhile, an algae expert from Ohio reintegrated his warning that people should avoid contact with water where Microcystis aeruginosa is highly concentrated. He also said the appearance of Microcystis raises questions about what’s happening to the quality of the water in Agency and Upper Klamath lakes.
The toxic Microcystis form of algae seems to be concentrated this year in Agency Lake, said Wayne Carmichael, a professor of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.
“Anywhere you have Microcystis, it’s highly toxic” said Carmichael. “If you have it at a 0.1 percent concentration, it’s not a problem,” Carmichael said. “At Agency Lake, where it is 99 to 100 percent of the algae, it’s a problem.”
Carmichael is frequently contracted by algae processing companies, including Cell Tech and others in Klamath Falls, to analyze samples of algae food products for contamination. The companies process another form of blue-green algae, called Aphanizomenon flows-aqua for sale in tablet or powder form.
Three companies suspended harvest activities in Upper Klamath Lake after the Microcystis bloom appeared in mid-August. They resumed operations last week after receiving test results for their products.
The Herald and News, September 15, 1996
10 years ago
A vacated housing development off Old Fort Road contaminated with asbestos has been placed on a federal list of properties needing environmental clean up.
State officials used a one-time nomination to the National Priorities List, or Superfund, to list the North Ridge Estates. The designation means 90 percent of the property’s cleanup costs will be covered by federal funds.
When the cleanup will begin and how much it will cost are not clear, though authorities have estimated $22 million will be needed.
“They’re going to move forward pretty quickly,” said Ken Marcy, National Priorities List coordinator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Federal authorities recommended in March the state use its one-time designation to the Superfund to list the property.
Government agencies already have spent $9 million since 2003 trying to clean up the 171-acre site.
The area was first developed in the 1940s for the former Marine Recuperation Barracks, which were made with various asbestos-containing materials. Those buildings were improperly demolished in the 1960s and 70s and the remnants were mixed into the soil. When disturbed the asbestos slivers in the soil can become airborne and be inhaled, leading to health problems including cancer.
The Herald and News, September 16, 2011