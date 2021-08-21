100 years ago
Berries are plentiful on Huckleberry Mountain and so are pickers, says R.E. Bradbury, who returned last night from a trip including Crater Lake, the berry patch and other points. Mr. Bradbury got his share of berries, 15 gallons, but he says that they are now being picked about as fast they ripen.
There are many Klamath Falls people at the patch and probably a great number from the Rogue River side of the mountains. Some 200 Klamath Indians are now trekking in and all told there is a community of at least 500 persons in tent cities.
The Evening Herald, August 27, 1921
50 years ago
Indian dancing by various groups, and later by anyone who wants to give it a try, will be featured here Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Chiloquin Athletic Field.
The newly formed Indian Recreation and Craft Club is sponsoring the celebration, according to Corrine Jackson, secretary.
“We will have fancy war dances, chicken dance, owl dance and an exhibition hoop dance, among others. After the regular dances the public will be invited to join in the dancing,” said Corrine Jackson.
Drummers are coming from Warm Springs to furnish time-music, the Craft Clubs has its own group called the Coyote Dancers, and other dancers have been invited from Sprague River, Klamath Falls and other points. For food, Indian fried bread, coffee and soft drinks will be available.
The Herald and News, August 18, 1971
25 years ago
Weyerhaeuser Co. announced today it will donate nearly 250 acres of land in Klamath and Lake counties to state and federal agencies to protect special historical, cultural and environmental sensitive sites.
The donations include the Mitchell Monument near Bly and two areas on the west side of Upper Klamath Lake. Deeds to the land will be transferred in private ceremonies Thursday and Friday.
“These sites hold great significance to the people of Klamath and Lake counties,” said Martin Lugus, timber lands manager for Weyerhaeuser’s Klamath Falls operations. “They are unique to this area, and we are pleased to be able to preserve them for future generations.”
Weyerhaeuser said it will donate more than 150 acres of land along the west shore of Upper Klamath Lake to the state of Oregon. The area, known as the Bear Wallow escarpment, is a steep rocky bluff on the west side of Highway 140, and overlooks Howard Bay and Caledonia Marsh.
The parcel was burned in July 1994, but still contains several pockets of old-growth timber, and is considered a prime nesting and roosting site for bald eagles.
Another 50 acres at Squaw Point on the west shore of the lake will also be donated. The site is a popular fishing and recreational spot, and contains one active bald eagle nest.
The Mitchell Monument, about 60 miles east of Klamath Falls will be donated to
Fremont National Forest. The monument commemorates the site of the only American casualties of World War II on the U.S. mainland. A balloon bomb launched in Japan landed at the site on May 5, 1945, killing six people.
The Herald and News, August 21, 1996
10 years ago
Twenty-four head of cattle were killed Saturday morning by a northbound Amtrak train and now debate centers around who is responsible for the hole in the fence that the cattle used to escape.
The cattle went through the fence between the rail line, which is owned by Union Pacific, and a pasture rented by rancher Bruce Topham at the northern end of Lonesome Duck Resort near the Williamson River.
Along with the dead cattle, another 15 animals were injured, Topham said.
“They must have been going pretty fast because (the cattle) were cut in half, “ he said.
Topham said a Union Pacific official told him Amtrak was responsible for the incident. He subsequently called Amtrak and he said an official there treated him disrespectfully, saying that Amtrak could charge him the cost of having to clean the front of the locomotive that struck the cattle.
“They have been uncooperative,” Topham said.
Oregon requires railroad to maintain fences along both sides of their rights of way. Failure can result in a $100 per mile fine. It also requires the railroad to pay for any animals killed by trains as a result of fence failure.
The train struck the cattle between 9 and 930 a.m. The incident caused such a mess that the line was closed for three hours to allow cleanup, Topham said.
Topham found out about his cattle hours later. He said he has not been allowed on the track to survey the damage.
Topham said he didn’t have an estimate for his financial loss, but believed it was significant.
The Herald and News, August 24, 2011