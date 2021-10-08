100 years ago
Since the county health nurse was installed in Klamath, nearly a year ago, her salary and expenses have been paid by the the Anti-Tuberculosis Association according to Miss Jane C. Allen, state advisory nurse, and Mrs. Sadie Orr-Dunbar, executive secretary of the the Anti-Tuberculosis Association making the county nurse a county institution.
The nurse’s salary of $1,800 a year and the yearly expense budget is about $600, where, as in the case with Miss Fricke, the local nurse, the nurse owns her own car.
The state workers for better standards of sanitation and health believe that the nurse’s work is more appreciated and she gets closer to the community if her department is a community organization. The first four months’ cost was borne from the proceeds from the sale of Christmas Seals. The state nursing bureau shouldered the burden.
The county nurse works largely through the schools, examining pupils for defects, often finding and correcting troubles that slow the pupil’s educational development.
The Evening Herald, October 15, 1921
50 years ago
A van-type vehicle was completely destroyed by fire and six young men from Medford lost considerable gear including four shotguns Saturday afternoon on Tulana Farms property about three miles west for the main building on Williamson River.
“The boys were hunting ducks and drove the bus onto posted property,” said Mrs. Melvin Fitzpatrick, wife of the ranch superintendent. “They were driving across a windrowed stubble field. Her husband thinks straw wound around the driveshaft and eventually ignited.”
Mrs. Fitzpatrick said the young men first noticed small fires in the stubble behind the van and then discovered the back underside of the bus on fire.
The men soaked their shirts from an irrigation dit and attempted to beat out the flames for a half hour or more before help arrived from the ranch.
“One of the reasons land is posted is to prevent incidents like this. The farm provides areas for hunting clubs,” Mrs. Fitzpatrick said.
The Herald and News, October 11, 1971
25 years ago
Plans are already being laid for Klamath County to host the national sheepdog finals for the United States Border Collie Handler’s Association next year.
The evening trials will be held in September at the Kerr Ranch on Lower Klamath Lake Road.
Organizers said the Kerr Ranch was selected for its scenic location on the south slope of the Klamath Hills 15 miles south of Klamath Falls.
The show is expected to draw contestants and spectators from across the United States and Canada.
Last year the sheepdog trials were held in Kentucky with 180 dogs competing. The winning dog was owned by Alastair MacRae of Scotland, who also hopes to win the International Trials.
MacRae plans to return to next years U.S. finals to be held in Klamath County.
The Kerr Ranch will provide a beautiful setting for what is expected to be a challenging and entertaining competition.
The Herald and News, October 14, 1996
10 years ago
In the Klamath Basin, farmers and ranchers have found a number of ways to make a living using the area’s natural resources: the soil, the climate, the 300 days of sunshine and even the geothermal hotspots.
The Klamath Water users Association’s annual Fall Harvest Tour last week put those resources and producers who use them on display. About 30 people took the tour, sponsored by KWUA and the Herald and News, including irrigators, federal agency officials, media, and locals interested in agriculture.
The first stop was the Bureau of Reclamation”s $17 million A Canal headgates on Upper Klamath Lake. A series of fish screens at the headgates prevent endangered suckers from entering the canals.
Another stop was the Liskey farm geothermal hotspot. Rick Walsh leases greenhouses from the Liskey farm to grow organic produce. On the tour, Walsh showed off micro greens that he sells to Whole Foods stores around the state.
In another greenhouse, heated to 90 degrees, Tracy Liskey grows a more unusual crop. He raises spider mites. Liskey harvests the eggs and sells them to a producer who raises the insect that eats the spider mites and their eggs. The predictor insects are spread on crops like strawberries, almonds, and mint to kill spider mites.
“I always laugh because when we grew plants we were always trying to kill these little guys, and now we grow them.” he said.
The Herald and News, October 19, 2011