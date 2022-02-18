100 years ago
Papeeta, the noted Hawaiian hula hula dancer, imported by the American Legion at great expense to perform at the entertainment at Scandinavian Hall tomorrow night, arrived here by airplane early this morning making the trip from Honolulu in exactly 36 hours, 27 minutes and 13 seconds.
When interviewed today, Papeeta expressed her delight with the local scenery, which she declared equal to that of her native land. She expressed less enthusiasm over the climate, however, asking how it was possible to dance without catching cold. When it was explained that people here did not go quite so far as to wear only a few braids of native grasses, such as she will appear in, she shook her head in bewilderment.
With her arrival all is set for the big show. M.L. Johnson, who compiled a program that will go down in local history if it does not land him in jail, says over half of the reserved seats were sold by noon today. He made frequent trips to the bank this morning, his pockets sagging heavily.
The Evening Herald, February 20, 1922
50 years ago
Despite efforts of farmers over the years to deal with environmental concerns, including farmers in Klamath County, Klamath is a “critical area in the state” as far as land use planning for environmental quality is concerned, according to L.B. Day, director of the State Department of Environmental Quality.
He said the question is not one of economics vs. environment but rather one of “economics and environment.”
Resources should not be abused, he admonished, noting that in Klamath and other areas, there been “problems with large, slowly developing, speculative subdivisions, with what should have been wasteland, being sold for recreation lots without anyone even looking at whether the soil could support building in those areas.”
Such actions, he said, led to a moratorium on new subdivisions, to preclude further developments in Klamath County’s “very shallow clay soils” that “won’t support a lot of septic tanks without creating a serious health hazard.”
Day said the the only one who benefits from such “thoughtless action” is the “get-rich-quick developers. The people who want to live in the area don’t want to live with shacks being built in the area where they have put up expensive homes.
The Herald and News, February 20, 1972
25 years ago
Whether you live on a street in Klamath Falls or a ranch far from town, the chances are good you’ll be asked to help clean up the Klamath River.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Tuesday proposed a water quality strategy that reaches from the river’s shoreline to the ridge tops of the watershed in both Oregon and California.
Effects for the strategy might include higher sewer bills and stricter enforcement of rules prohibiting pollution of streams.
For more than a year already, the state has been working on a plan to reduce pollution from municipal sewer plants and industrial sources along the river.
Now the state, in cooperation with a local advisory committee, is turning its attention to “non-point” sources of pollution.
“Non-point” sources includes things such as the runoff from parking lots and drain water from irrigation operations.
Bruce Hammon, a water quality analyst for the DEQ, said pollution problems in the Klamath River can’t be blamed on, nor can be solved, by any single segment of the community.
Hammon acknowledged the complexity of the water system in the Klamath Basin, where a series of irrigation diversions mixes water from the Klamath and Lost Rivers.
He said the state also recognizes there is limited information on water quality in some parts of the basin.
The Herald and News, February 19, 1997
10 years ago
Passengers of a diverted commercial airline flight arrived safely in Klamath Falls last night after the plane they were traveling in suffered a mechanical failure.
Allegiant flight AAY217 was on a regularly-scheduled flight from Phoenix to Bellingham, Wash., when the airliner, a McDonnell Douglas MD-80, reportedly had a generator malfunction. The passengers, 154 in all, were stranded in the Klamath Falls Airport terminal after the plane’s pilot made an emergency landing.
The engines sounded like they were slowing down, then flight attendants started alerting passengers to a possible emergency.
Allegiant had ordered food for all the passengers while a replacement flight was on its way from Bellingham.
Meanwhile a team of mechanics arrived on a rescue flight to investigate the mechanical failure.
The Herald and News, February 22, 2012