100 years ago
Mrs. Fred Hendricks who was arrested and sentenced to a jail term by Justice Snooks of Chiloquin last Tuesday, was released Saturday night when she paid her fine of $100 and costs. She had been confined at the county infirmary due to congested conditions at the city jail.
Opinions seem to vary as to the exact nature of her arrest. It is said by some that a general “drunken row” was taking place, while Mrs. Hendricks stood by endeavoring to inspire the fighting spirit of the combatants. When officers attempted to arrest the fighters she is said to have interfered, and was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace.
Others were of the opinion she took no part in the fight, only appearing on the scene when she heard shots and thought her husband, who is chief of police of Chiloquin to be in trouble, and interfered in his behalf.
The Evening Herald, February 13, 1922
50 years ago
No one is particularly pleased with what has been going on at Klamath Union High these days.
It all started out when varsity basketball coach Al Keck wasn’t pleased with the progress the school board had made in taking some action in honor of the memory of his son, Mike, killed last year in an automobile accident in Northern California.
Keck delivered an impassion speech to the school board Monday night and caught many people unaware when he submitted a “request for release from his coaching assignment.”
That was the earthquake and the aftershocks have been felt throughout the community ever since.
From a journalistic angle, its been miserable trying to keep up with meetings, rumors of meetings, rumor about rumors of meetings, etc.
First there was a 48-hour ultimatum given to Keck, a time in which he could reconsider.
Keck didn’t feel that was enough time and he didn’t want to feel pressured into a meeting with the school board.
Wednesday, Dr. Earl Ferguson, the school superintendent, decide the 48-hour period would not be enforced. Make that Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday morning, as late as 11 o’clock, Ferguson told the Herald and News that the 48-hour deadline was firm.
Wednesday, a wire service picked up a report from the Oregon Journal which had Keck and the school board in private meetings. There were no such meetings.
While everyone has been running around frantically, perhaps the most aloof person has been the center of the controversy himself, Al Keck.
He doesn’t want to leave Klamath Union High. But he doesn’t like working under the present situation.
They will go down in local history as the period when confusion reigned as king.
The Herald and News, February 17, 1972
25 years ago
A crane from Klamath Crane Service slowly returned the Ross Ragland Theater’s newly repaired tower to its rightful position atop the building Thursday. The tower was removed for structural repairs and reinforcement after strong winds on New Year’s Eve damaged the structure. The repairs were expected to take just a week but Max Baker, the facility manager, said coordinating the large number of contractors involved in the project caused a delay. Rebecca Sario, the Ragland’s general manager, estimated the cost of the repairs at more than $20,000, some of which the insurance company will pay.
The Herald and News, February 14, 1997
10 years ago
Klamath County prides itself on supporting veterans, so when the local Disabled American Veterans chapter lost its van in a November crash, the community jumped into action, collecting $37,800 for a new one.
The patriotic-painted transport van was unveiled Saturday at Cascade Auto Group to a group of more than 50 veterans, supporters and donors.
Many vets who will use the service were on hand, including Ralph Kesling, 92. He was in the old van when it crashed during transport to White City’s veterans’ clinic.
“I may not ride in the new one,” Kesling said, joking about the traumatic wreck. “It’s great that we got the van back and so shortly. A lot of us use it to get treatment over the hill.”
According to Tom Mann, administrator of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, this is the first time a community has banded together to provide its veterans with their own vehicle.
“The reason I came is Klamath Falls is a special place,” Mann said. “Your community truly cares and this is just one example. The community recognized the tragedy of losing the van and one of their own (Daniel Reilly) and made something very positive out of it.”
The Herald and News, February 12, 2012