100 years ago
A blinding flash and a noise like Mt. Stromboli in eruption caused Main Street to wonder this morning if the comet had struck. It took the curious 15 minutes to determine it was a premature celebration of the glorious Fourth and only Rex Bord blowing into town in his new Haynes roadster.
The car is the latest in vehicular creations, done in vermillion of a depth that makes a scarlet sunset look like skim milk. It looks like a million dollars on wheels. The First National Bank paid the owner (it is said on good authority) a dollar a minute to park the boat in front of the building for half an hour, advertising the prosperous class of customers that patronize the institution.
The Evening Herald, July 1, 1921
50 years ago
Klamath County Clerk William B. Milne reported today that 161 new voters between the ages of 18 and 20 have been registered at the county courthouse since last week, when the U.S. Constitution was amended to make them eligible to vote.
Approximately 2,200 young people in the county were enfranchised June 30 when Ohio became the 38th state to ratify the 26th Amendment, making it the law of the land.
Milne said there were presently 23,000 registered voters in Klamath County. If all these potential new voters registered they would constitute almost 10 percent of the county’s voters.
Of the 161 new young voters registered so far, 87 registered as Democrats, 48 as Republicans and 26 as Independents.
Secretary of State Clay Myers last week directed all county clerks to begin registering qualified young people as voters and permit them to file to run for public office.
The Herald and News, July 7, 1971
25 years ago
There was not a state line when members of the Applegate party camped there on July 4, 1946, because there was no states to separate.
On July 4, 1996, there is a state line and, right in the middle of the mark that separates Oregon and California, Klamath County will celebrate the 150th anniversary of that first camp when it unveils the Applegate Immigrant Trail Monument.
Klamath County was one of the few counties in Oregon that had no state wayside, Klamath County Director of Tourism Pat McMillan said.
Now, thanks to several funding sources, some hard work, and a lot of dedication, the county has its wayside—and much more.
“We have our wayside which will grow into a western interpretative center,” McMillian said.
Eventually, 3.44 acres will house a building from which tourists can find information on things to do in the Klamath Basin and Northern California.
Already at the site is a giant wagon wheel. Surrounding the wheel are pillars with flag poles. On July 4, they will hold flags from Spain, England, Russian America, and Mexico and a 28 star 1846 American flag.
The Herald and News, July 1, 1996
10 years ago
Most building removal projects take a few days or weeks.
Not the former Circle DE lumber mill—bordered by Altamont Drive, the OC&E state trail and Crosby Avenue—began in April and is expected to last another three months as removal of the 80-year-old long vacant mill piece by piece continues.
The former mill is being exactingly deconstructed to preserve as much of its Douglas fir lumber and other features, such as trusses, as possible. Dan McKay of South Carolina, who buys old buildings around the nation, plans to resell the mill’s high-valued wood to a variety of buyers.
“The old-growth has a lot tighter grain materials,” McKay said. “The patina and the wood characteristics are really evident.”
He said the wood will be sold to builders, designers, and architects throughout the U.S. and world for use as wood flooring, walls, beams and other features in high-end housing projects. He said buyers in Scotland, Ireland, and Alaska have already expressed interest in wood from the Circle DE. McKay estimated the mill could produce 500,000 to 600,000 board feet of lumber.
“We pull every single nail so we probably have 50,000 pounds of nails once we are done,”
McKay said. “There’s a lot of select and clear wood here. It’s got some good wood.”
The Herald and News, July 2, 2011